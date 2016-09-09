Marine police seek freighter suspected of causing oil spill

Saensook municipality has asked the marine police to track down a freighter suspected of discharging used bunker oil into the sea which has eventually been swept ashore by waves on the popular Bang Saen beach since Wednesday.

Black oil slicks were spotted floating from Laem Chabang in Si Racha district and from Si Chang island toward Bang Saen beach. Eventually, the slicks were swept ashore about two kilometres long on the Bang Saen beach.

Saensook municipal mayor Narongchai Khunpleum said he suspected the slicks were discharged by one of the freighters which anchored in the sea off Bang Saen beach or which sailed through Bang Saen beach.

However, he said he had asked the marine police to try to track down the culprit or culprits.

Workers were mobilized Thursday by Saensook municipality to clean up the beach. Absorbing films were put into the sea to absorb the oil slicks before they reach the shoreline while other workers removed oil-stained sand from the beach.