Marine Life Activist’s Concerns over Tourism

BANGKOK,(NNT)- Assistant Professor Dr. Thon Thamrong-nawasawat, Deputy Dean of the Fisheries Department at Kasetsart University, has visited NBT World in Bangkok, and granted an exclusive interview to Thailand Today on his campaign to save tourism areas from chronic indifference to the environment, and his efforts to raise awareness of the importance of the ocean.

Dr. Thon said that the marine situation in Thailand is now constant. However, of most concern is the country’s tourism industry. He added that trying to control visitor numbers and their behavior is very hard because the country needs such a major source of income.

As the Thai economy is expected to gain revenue from more than 34 million international tourists this year, it is very important to equip tour guides with appropriate information. The tour guides will play a key role in explaining rules and regulations to tourists from diverse backgrounds, telling them of the importance of protecting Thailand’s marine life.