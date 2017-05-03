Marine Dept asked to solve pollution around Koh Sichang

CHON BURI,(NNT) – Related agencies in the eastern province of Chon Buri are planning to demand the Marine Department to address pollution problems that have damaged the ecosystem and tourism of Koh Sichang.

Deputy Governor of Chon Buri Phawat Lertmukda presided over a meeting with concerned units to assess impacts from fishing boats’ release of wastewater and engine oil as well as air pollution into areas surrounding the famous Koh Sichang. Oil slicks have also been swept to the nearby Bang Saen Beach and Pattaya Beach, killing a number of marine animals and turning away tourists.

Mr Phawat indicated that Koh Sichang Municipality has no authority over the matter as the affected areas are under the responsibility of the Marine Department. Therefore, the meeting was convened to gather information on the situation, which is to be sent to the Marine Department for appropriate actions.

However, should the problems continue to be left unattended by the department, complaints will be filed with the National Council for Peace and Order and the Permanent Secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office.