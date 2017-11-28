Mareeya misses top 3 but still wows at Miss Universe

Bangkok – The Thai entrant for the Miss Universe 2017 title, Mareeya Poonlertlarp, finished her run at the pageant in the top 5 but was unable to make it into the final 3, with Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, taking the crown.

Mareeya was cheered on by Thais across the world in the lead up to the latest Miss Universe contest as she performed stunningly in each round. The Kingdom was especially excited to learn Mareeya had made it into the top 5 semi-finalists at the event, broadcast live globally early Monday morning.

Asked “What is a key driver for your generation’s society, and why?” during the contest, Mareeya responded, “the transition to an aging society, investment in human resources and youth are what we should be focusing on, especially as youths are the future of our world”.

She was nonetheless unable to move on into the top 3 finalists, edged out by Jamaica, Colombia and South Africa.

She is still being lauded by her countrymen for showing the best performance in 29 years; the last Thai person to win Miss Universe was in 1988.