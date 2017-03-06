Man killed by three Rottweiler dogs

By Thai PBS
A man was mauled to death by three Rottweiler dogs in a rice field in Sriwilai district of Bung Karn province on Sunday as he was collecting snare traps used to cat field rats.

Police said the victim, Mr Somwang Thongtun, was unaware that the three wild dogs were roaming nearby after they were set free by their owners who owns a shop.

The shopowner later told the police that he was willing to pay relatives of the dead victim 30,000 baht in compensation.

Mr Pan Kong-oon, former kamnan of Tambon Sriwilai, said that the three Rottweiler dogs were ferocious and often attacked cattle and chicken searching for food in the rice field.

