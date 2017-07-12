Man claiming to be public prosecutor could face serious charges

BANGKOK – The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) is investigating an audio clip after a man claiming to be a prosecutor berated a police officer for ignoring his request.

According to OAG Spokesman Lieutenant Junior Grade Somnuek Siangkong, the man, who claimed to be a state prosecutor, was trying to force a police officer to escort him to a restaurant in Chonburi province. The officer refused to follow his command.

The man, who appeared to be intoxicated at the time, later made a phone call to a high-ranking police officer in an attempt to get the officer to apologize to him in person.

Attorney-General Pol. Sub- Lt. Pongniwat Yuthapanboriparn has been made aware of the incident and instructed the Department of Public Prosecutor Commission to find out if the voice of the man in the audio clip in fact belonged to a state prosecutor. If so, the man could face serious disciplinary action for abusing his power.

Meanwhile, Chonburi Provincial Police Chief Pol Maj Gen Somprasong Yentuam said he is still waiting for the officer to come forward and explain what happened although it is entirely up to him to file a complaint against the alleged prosecutor.