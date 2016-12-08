His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn to visit Krabi tomorrow

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun will make his first official visit to Krabi province tomorrow after his accession to the throne.

His Majesty will open the new city hall of Krabi on behalf of the beloved King Bhumibol who passed away on October 13.

Officials from the Royal Pavilion Design and Construction Division along with the Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning are busy preparing a royal pavilion to receive His Majesty.

In addition, every conceivable security measure and protocols have been put in place for His Majesty’s royal visit.

Four mementos have also been prepared to bestow on His Majesty.

The most prominent is a local traditional fishing boat known as ‘Rua Hua Tong’ replica that has been named ‘Pakasai’.

The replica has been carefully made by a group of skillful model boat artisans from Klong Prasong district in Krabi municipality just for this occasion.

Over 35,000 local residents and officials will be on hand to welcome His Majesty on His first Royal visit.