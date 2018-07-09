Mae Sai Prasitsat School hopeful of more successful rescues

Chiang Rai, 9 July 2018 (NNT) – Following the successful rescue of four of the 12 students in Moo Pa Academy youth football team last night, the atmosphere at Mae Sai Prasitsat School in Chiang Rai has become noticeably more hopeful with students and teachers continuing to pray for the safe return of the other nine people still in Tham Luang Cave.

This morning, teachers at Mae Sai Prasitsat School, where some members of Moo Pa Academy youth football team study, led students in meditation and prayer for all members of the team, which includes their adult coach. They voiced hope after four of the team were delivered to physicians yesterday.

While classes are continuing as usual at the school, students have been allowed to follow the efforts of Royal Thai Navy SEALs, cave rescue experts, soldiers and medical workers seeking to save all of the youth football team. The atmosphere has noticeably improved at the school following last night’s success.

The school’s director remarked to the media that, while the identities of the rescued four have yet to be revealed, the school is ecstatic that their rescue was successful, adding that preparations have been made to welcome back team members, who attend Mae Sai Prasitsat School, and ensure they are able to keep pace with their classmates.

The school has limited media presence and access to the school faculty and students to between 9:30am and 10am each day so as to not impact studies.