Mae Hong Son discusses developing hot springs into major attractions

MAE HONG SON, 5th April 2018 – Prime Minister’s Office Minister Kobsak Phutrakul has had a discussion with Institute for SME Development (ISMED) Director for Business Development Overseas and Marketing, Thanant Apiwantanaporn on developing the tourism potential of Mae Hong Son’s hot springs.

The discussion was attended by Mae Hong Son Governor Suebsak Iamwijarn, his deputy governors and representatives of relevant public and private agencies. Those present discussed Mae Hong Song’s six hot springs, namely Pa Bong in Muang district, Nong Haeng in Khun Yuam district, Muang Pang, Sai Ngam, Ta Pai in Pai district, Mae Oum Long in Mae Sariang district and Phu Khlon. It was acknowledged that each has a unique attraction and boasts mineral waters with health applications.

Kobsak remarked that with proper development the hot springs could be a major attraction for travelers from across the world and indicated the government would devote funding to such a development as well as for upgrading transport in the province, adding flights and enhancing other entry ways. Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha originally outlined such efforts as part of his Mae Hong Son model when visiting the province in January of this year.