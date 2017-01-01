More lottery tickets for February 16 draw

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) will increase lottery tickets for the February 16 draw to 71 million pairs from 65 million pairs to meet growing demand.

GLO director Maj Gen Chalongrat Nark-arthit said the increase of lottery pairs was to ensure that they be sufficient for sale by small lottery retailers.

He said 85% of the lottery tickets will be sold to lottery vendors while the remaining will go to charitable organizations.

He said the increase was to ensure that small vendors have the same access to the lottery tickets as major retailers, adding that it was not to encourage people to spend more money betting on the winning numbers.

He added that the number of lottery tickets will be reduced later after the festive season is over and demand returns to normal.