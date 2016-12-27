More lottery tickets for December 30 draw

The Government Lottery Office has issued an additional five million pairs of lottery tickets for the December 30 lottery draw.

GLO spokesman Thanawat Phonwichai said the additional issuance from the normal 60-70 million pairs on each draw for the December 30 draw came as lottery tickets are still sold higher than the controlled price of 80-baht a pair.

This was the result of higher demand than supply, particularly on the last draw date of this year on December 30 when people will buy lottery tickets to give as new year gifts, he said.

He believed that the extra five million pairs this week would meet the high demand and keep the price at 80 baht a pair.

He asked for cooperation from the people not to buy overcharged lottery tickets, particularly lucky numbers or beautiful numbers or buy in a set of lottery tickers with same numbers which are overpriced.

He warned lottery agents of facing termination of their lottery quotas permanently if they are found to collect same lottery numbers for sales in sets.

The seized quotas will be allocated to other agents or vendors for sale, he added.