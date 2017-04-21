Lots of counterfeit goods seized in March

BANGKOK, 20 April 2017 (NNT) – Relevant units are proceeding with the crackdown on intellectual property infringements, with over 30,000 illegal items seized across the country last month.

According to Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) Thosapone Dansuputra, the department in March coordinated with other related agencies, including the Royal Thai Police, the Department of Special Investigation, the Customs Department and businesses with ownership of IP rights, to arrest producers and vendors of counterfeit products.

Raids were conducted on major production facilities, most of which were located in Udon Thani, Songkhla and Sa Kaeo provinces, resulting in the apprehension of several suspects. A total of 37,953 items of IP-infringing products, worth altogether over 30 million baht, were seized, ranging from clothing and bags to electrical appliances and cosmetics.