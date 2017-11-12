Lopburi train on Pa Sak Dam tour

Bangkok – Lopburi province is cooperating with the State Railway of Thailand to provide a train service tour of Pa Sak Cholasit Dam from November to January next year.

The special train, which operates above the water in the Royal Father’s dam in Phatthana Nikhom District, will run every weekend from 18th November to 28th January 2018, except on 30-31 December and 6-7 January. The train will depart Bangkok at 7:10 a.m., and stop at various stations before reaching its destination at Pa Sak Dam. The return trip is from 15:30p.m. to 18:30p.m..

Besides sightseeing and taking pictures at Pa Sak Cholasit Dam, tourists will also enjoy other activities such as a demonstration of the way of life of the Thai Boeng community, visiting museums and seeing sunflower fields.

Tickets can be purchased all over the country or reserved at least 5 days in advance. For ticket reservations or more information, contact 1690.