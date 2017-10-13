Lopburi flood gate bursts as deluge continues across country

Lopburi – Incessant rainfall caused the Chai Nat-Pa Sak flood gate to succumb to high water pressure on Thursday and sent a deluge into nearby villages. Authorities had to set up big bag barriers to protect some 9,000 rai of rice farms from inundation, with concerns also growing over water levels downstream from the Chao Phraya Dam.

Water from the north passing through Nakhon Sawan province has begun to threaten areas of Chai Nat, Singburi, Ang Thong and Ayuthaya where waterways have risen 40-50 centimeters, threatening residents.

Authorities placed concrete blocks outside Wat Chaiyoworawiharn to allow citizens to board and disembark from boats as the water line has risen 15-20 centimeters. Beams have also been planted in the area to fend off erosion by the river.

Governor of Nonthaburi, Panu Yamsri, on Thursday led an inspection of 15 communities hit by flood waters, ordering close care for citizens and saying that more water pumps must be installed.

Royal Thai Army Commander, Gen Chalermchai Sittisat said that the Prime Minister had ordered the army to provide assistance to flood victims and that his own inspection of Ayutthaya had found the situation likely to worsen. Nevertheless, he is confident the waters will subside in two weeks.

In Bangkok, Deputy City Clerk Sompong Wiengkaew said that despite continual rains, the Chao Phraya River has not yet become a cause for concern except for communities outside flood barriers. The capital meanwhile, has prepared 300,000 sandbags to shore up defences.