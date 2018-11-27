Lopburi attracts tourists with monkey banquet

Lopburi – The 30th annual monkey banquet in Lopburi took place over the weekend at the Phra Prang Sam Yod monument.

Lopburi officials put out a banquet of over 30 food items given playful names, and including a variety of fruits favored by the local monkey population.

Governor Supakit Pohpaphaphan remarked that the annual tradition continues to attract tourists from both Thailand and abroad and is an important economic event for the province as it also entices visitors to head to other tourist destinations in the area, such as its many historic sites. He recommended tourists also visit King Nara’s Palace and the now blossoming sunflower fields.