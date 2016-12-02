Long Live His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun

Thailand has a new king, with the country’s HRH Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn 64, formally taking the throne to succeed his much-revered late father, who reigned for 70 years.

The new monarch, received the title “His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun” He will also be known as Rama X, the tenth king in the Chakri dynasty that was founded in 1782.

“I would like to accept in order to fulfill his majesty’s wishes and for the benefit of all Thais,” HM King Vajiralongkorn said.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha said Thursday night that because of tradition that the throne should not remain vacant, the new king’s reign will be considered as beginning on the day HM King Bhumibol died.

“His majesty the new king, the beloved son of the late king, will carry forward his leadership and legacy,” he said. (AP)