Local authorities in Phang Nga keeping beaches clear of vendors

Phang Nga – Officials in Phang Nga have inspected several beaches in Khuek Khak sub-district in an effort to keep them clear of street vendors.

The inspections came after a meeting last year resolved to prohibit anyone from doing business on beaches in Khuek Khak and other public spaces in the vicinity.

However, the meeting, which was chaired by 4th Army Area Commander Lt Gen Piyawat Nakawanich, agreed to allow those who had already been doing business before the meeting to stay on the beaches until January 5. The order also applied to other beaches in the province except those in Ka Pong and Thap Pud districts.

The 5th Infantry Division Commander Maj. Gen. Sithiporn Musikasin and a group of police officers, local administrative officials and representatives of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources traveled to Khuek Khak sub-district to observe the beaches there after the removal order had been issued.

At present, beaches are almost 100% clear as the removal process is underway.