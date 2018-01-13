Livestock Department visits rabies-hit Roi Et

Roi Et – The Department of Livestock Development has visited Suwannaphum district in Roi Et where a person is reported to have died from rabies.

During the visit, Dr. Jeerasak Pipattanapongsophon, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development, convened a meeting on measures to tackle rabies in Roi Et, Maha Sarakham and Kalasin.

According to him, 97 pets and animals in 16 districts of Roi Et were infected in 2017.

A patient who came down with the disease died on December 30th, last year.

Dr. Jeerasak discussed with the Roi Et Provincial Governor steps needed to be taken to handle the situation, while instructing related agencies to quarantine all infected areas and vaccinate all pets and animals.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease affecting mammals, most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal.

The government has reassured the public that it is working around the clock to address the issue.