Lively atmosphere reported across Thailand

THAILAND, (NNT) – A bustling atmosphere is reported in all provinces as Songkran celebrations remain in full swing.

In Lopburi province, governor Panu Yamsri led civil servants, security officers, and the general public in a religious ceremony, offering food and essential items to 99 Buddhist monks. Held at the provincial city hall, the ceremony marks the traditional Thai New Year or Songkran which is also a long holiday in Thailand.

In the southern city of Yala, the city hall held a ritual ceremony to pay respects to the holy spirits. The ceremony was attended by local authorities and members of the public. A number of people were later seen feeding marine animals – fish and turtles – in a canal near the city hall.

In Bueng Kan, local residents and visitors from nearby provinces are flocking to Kham Somboon Beach to enjoy the long holiday with their families. The beach is popular among Thai and foreign tourists all year round, but especially in the summer.

In Uthai Thani, a 20-kilometer-long tunnel fountain in the capital district is crowded with tourists, several of whom have been wearing Thai traditional costumes. The site is an alcohol free zone.