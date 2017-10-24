Live royal cremation ceremony screening at Suvarnabhumi airport

Bangkok – Suvarnabhumi Airport will display the live broadcast of the royal cremation ceremony on screens in both its departure and arrivals halls, to allow passengers to follow the momentous occasion, seeing it also as an opportunity to promote traditional Thai customs to international visitors.

Screens running the broadcast will be located in the departures hall at entrance 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8 as well as in every gate holding area. The jumbo screen behind Row D of the check-in counters will also be displaying the ceremony.

Additionally, screens will be placed in the arrival hall at Exit A, and the passenger waiting hall at entrance 10.

A shuttle bus transporting passengers from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the ceremony grounds will be provided, departing from entrance 8 on the ground floor, where the live broadcast will also be run.