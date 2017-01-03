At least 25 killed in a headon collision in Chonburi

At least 25 people were killed and several others were injured in a deadly collision between a passenger van and a pickup truck on Road No 344 in Chon Buri’s Ban Bung district on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said that several of the victims were trapped and burned alive in the two vehicles which caught fire following the collision.

Rescue workers said that 14 people, including four men and 10 females, died in the Bangkok-Chanthaburi passenger van whereas 11 people, including five men and six women, in the ill-fated pickup truck were killed.

Initial police report said that the passenger van which was heading for Bangkok from Rayong province jumped the lane and collided headon with an incoming pickup truck bound for Rayong.

The strong impact from the collision caused the two vehicles to catch fire, trapping several passengers inside.

One of the witnesses wrote in his Facebook page under the name of Phipob Promkate, saying that most of the witnesses did not bother to rush to the rescue of the victims trapped inside the burning vehicles but instead used their smartphones to take pictures of the incident.

“I got off (from his car) to help the injured, ran to ask for a sling and a rope from those who stopped to watch the incident. But no one bothered with him and busily took pictures with their smartphones.

If we had helped pull the pickup truck from the van, some who were trapped in the truck might have survived. I felt saddened for being unable to help. I still remember the woman who was trapped next to the driver. I was forced to stand there, listening to the painful screams of that woman. I was totally helpless. Anyway, I thanked a man from a black D-Max pickup truck who tried to pull the pickup truck with the help of a towing belt which broke and thanked two men who helped pull a woman out if the truck.”

In response to Phipob’s post, one wrote that the witnesses did their best and offered condolences to the dead victims.