MOST launches STARTUP Thailand 2017 in bid to raise entrepreneurs’ awareness

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) will hold STARTUP Thailand 2017 to raise entrepreneurs’ awareness.

Science and Technology Minister Atchaka Sibunruang said STARTUP Thailand 2017 scheduled during 6-9 July 2017 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok aims to promote and connect the growth of startup businesses in Asia.

The MOST has established international networks and cooperation within Asia in terms of investments and counseling, while experts and successful entrepreneurs will provide counseling sessions as well as support for startup companies.

She said next year’s event will focus on the expansion of startup businesses and the amendment of some laws to facilitate the growth, as well as the creation of a startup network capable of launching global businesses using research and innovations.

The event is also aimed towards university and vocational students to study a startup business model as well as investors to be more aware of the importance of Thailand’s startup industry.