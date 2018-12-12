Last day of Motor Expo 2018 sees high interest

Bangkok – The final day of the 35th Motor Expo in the capital was well attended and ended with a significant number of sales.

The Motor Expo 2018 was organized by Inter-Media Consultant Co Ltd on the theme “Drive for Fun Ahead of the Driverless Age”. The focus of this year’s event held at Impact Muang Thong Thani was high technology vehicles.

Bookings as of December 9 reached 44,949 with 37,518 car sales made and 7,431 motorcycles sales closed. The top five car sellers were Honda, Mazda, Toyota, Isuzu and Mitsubishi while the top five motorcycle brands were A.P. Honda, Yamaha, Lambretta, Kawasaki and Vespa.

The event also attracted people with its raffles and car accessory sales.

Over 1.5 million people are expected to have taken part in the event, circulating over 55 billion baht and pushing car sales in Thailand to more than 1 million this year.