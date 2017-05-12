Large-scale fishing banned from mid-May to mid-September

BANGKOK – The Department of Fisheries has announced an annual ban on large-scale fishing in fresh waters across the country from May to September.

Department Director-General Adisorn Promthep said the ban is part of legal measures to foster the conservation of aquatic life. Commercial freshwater fishing will be prohibited across the country from May 16th to September 15th, which is the breeding and egg-laying season for freshwater fish.

However, 10 provinces are allowed to announce their own fishing ban, since their climate and geographical conditions are different from the rest of the country. They are Phang Nga, Nakhon Nayok, Lampang, Lamphun, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nong Bua Lamphu, Khon Kaen, Udon Ratchathani, Narathiwat and Phatthalung.

Only the use of homemade fish traps is allowed during the ban. Fish farms planning to continue their activities must first seek permission from the Department of Fisheries. Violators are subject to a fine of up to 50,000 baht or five times the value of the fish landing, or catch amount.