Large fishing boats subject to inspection during 17-20 April

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Owners of fishing boats with 10 tons or more displacement are to register for inspection of their vessels as part of the government’s attempt to combat illegal fishing.

Marine Department Director-General Sorasak Saensombat said fishing boats, catch-transferring boats, or cargo vessels carrying frozen food are required to be inspected according to the National Council for Peace and Order’s directive.

Owners of the vessels weighing 10 tons or more may register at the provincial Marine Department offices in 22 seaside provinces, or at the local Port-In, Port-Out (PIPO) center where available during 7-20 April 2017.

Inspection of vessels will be carried out during 17 April – 20 May 2017. The inspection is aimed to combat illegal fishing by verifying the eligibility of each vessel and registering their individual characters.