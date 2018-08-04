Laos dam collapse will not affect Thailand’s power grid

Bangkok – Energy Minister Siri Jiraphongphan said the partial collapse of a dam in the Xe Pian-Xe Namnoy hydropower project in Laos’s Attapeu province will not affect Thailand’s power security.

He said that since the incident which caused massive flooding of villages in the Sanamxay district, the government of Laos has not notified Thailand whether the commercial operation date, initially set for February 2019, will be delayed.

The project is initially set to supply 354 megawatts of electricity from Pakse to Ubon Ratchathani starting in that month.

He confirmed that regardless of whether the supply of power from the project will be delayed or not, Thailand’s electricity security will remain intact.