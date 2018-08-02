Landslide hits village in Chiang Rai province

Chiang Rai – Baan Rom Fa Thai on the path to Phu Chi Fah in Chiang Rai province has been hit by a landslide after days of heavy rain with six homes damaged, prompting authorities to declare the village a disaster zone.

The incident follows a fatal landslide in Nan province last week but has not resulted in any deaths. Four out of the six structures damaged by the erosion were retail stores with one roadway also affected.

Chiang Rai Governor Prajon Prachsakul has inspected the site of the disaster and ordered Tap Tao Sub-District Administration to head efforts to move residents out of the village to a safe location as well as to conduct 24 hour surveillance. The province has declared the area a disaster zone and estimated damage at 1.2 million baht.

In Petchabun province meanwhile, a 100-300 meter stretch of the road leading to Phu Thap Berk have subsided by 50-80 centimeters due to soil errosion, causing trouble for motorists driving down the mountain. Cracks have appeared at seven points along the roadway and prompted roadwork and traffic diversions.

At Nan province’s Boh Klua district, District Chief Preecha Somchai and Deputy Commander of the 38th Military Circle Col Rusamontri Jinsen held a meeting to review relief efforts for those impacted by the fatal landslide. The meeting concluded that the village’s over 260 residents must be moved to a temporary shelter for their safety. The Department of Highways is clearing roadways in the area of the landslide but noted traffic will remain impaired for the time being, as continued rains have kept soil eroding onto roads.