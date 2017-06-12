Land Transport denies vehicle tax hike

BANGKOK – The Department of Land Transport has brushed aside rumors of a likely vehicle tax hike.

Department of Land Transport (DLT) Director-General Sanit Phromwong said today that the department has no plans to increase taxes on vehicles that are seven years or older as rumored, nor does it have any plan for a motorcycle tax increase.

Personal vehicles with no more than seven seats will be taxed according to their cylinder capacity whereas vehicles with more than seven seats and trucks will be taxed according to their weight. Taxes for electric and solar-powered vehicles will be cut to half the rate stipulated in the Vehicle Act, B.E. 2522.

Sanit also asked social media users to check facts before posting or sharing information, as wrong information can cause public confusion and misunderstanding.