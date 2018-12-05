Lampang adds Kiw Hin view point to end of year travel destinations

Lampang – Lampang tourism officials are inviting travelers to Kiw Hin , a new highland destination.

The Kiw Hin view point in Pan district of Lampang is reached by climbing close to one kilometer of natural stone steps. The area was developed through the efforts of its surrounding community to serve as a new attraction, and was only unveiled this past weekend.

The rock formation offers a 360 degree view that includes a far reaching mountain range covered in greenery as well as morning mists.

It joins Uthai Thani’s Cosmos flower fields, which stand at the province’s highest point in Baan Rai district. The field similarly provides a 360 degree view of the district below with the added attraction of being a stunning flower field. It was created in continuation of a royal initiative by His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who sought to improve the quality of life of Kaen Makrood Karen hill tribe people.

Another destination likely to attract travelers with its blooming flowers is the Chrysanthemum fields of Pitsanulok province. The fields cover over 15 rai in Phrompiram district and are expected to stay in bloom until January.