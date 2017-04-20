Labor Ministry to host National Skill Competition for People with Disabilities

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Ministry of Labor is preparing to host the eighth National Skill Competition for People with Disability on April 23rd – 28th to provide people with an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities and boost their job prospects.

Director-General of the Department of Skill Development Teerapol Khunmuang said the competition will be held at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, with a total of 209 participants competing in 20 fields, such as studio photography, print design, painting, computer assembly, and industrial design.

The winner in each field will receive a gold medal along with 30,000 baht in prize money. The silver medalist will receive 15,000 baht in prize money, the bronze medalist will receive 9,000 baht, and honorable mentions will receive 3,000 baht.

The competition takes place every two years to provide people with disabilities an opportunity to showcase their skills and gain widespread acceptance in the workplace, helping them to build stable careers.

Meanwhile, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Labor Anurak Tossarat chaired the committee meeting to organize activities for National Labor Day on May 1st at Thai-Japanese Bangkok Youth Center. The activities will commemorate the contributions of laborers towards the development of the country.