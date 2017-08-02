KTB offers special credit programs to flood victims

BANGKOK – Krung Thai Bank (KTB) is offering assistance to customers and SMEs affected by the recent flooding through interest rate cuts, loan extensions, and exemptions.

KTB Senior Executive President Paying Srivanich revealed that customers under the Home for Cash program will be exempt from payments for three months, while interest rates from months 4 – 12 will be slashed by 0.25 percent per year.

Individual customers can receive a three-month exemption from payments, followed by a three-month exemption from interest payments, along with extensions to payments up to five years.

SME customers could be eligible for a minimum interest rate cut to 1 percent per year, a one-year exemption on principal payments, and a one-year extension on loan payments. Revolving loans can receive an interest-free extension up to six months, as well as a 30-day grace period for missed payments.

In addition, KTB will offer a special loan for restoring businesses with a 3.75 percent annual interest rate, payable in five years with an extension up to one year.