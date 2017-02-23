Krabi’s boat operators lift sea lane blockade

Protesting boat operators have agreed to temporarily lift their blockade of the sea lane in front of a pier of Nopparat Thara-Phi Phi islands national park in Krabi province after park officials accepted their demand for consideration.

The boat operators have demanded that the park halves the entrance fee to Phi-Phi islands for foreign tourists from 400 baht to 200 baht for adults and from 200 baht to 100 baht for their children, claiming that the fee is too high and may discourage foreign tourists from visiting the islands which will affect their boat service business.

The protesters used about 600 long-tailed and speed boats to block Klong Pak Haeng sea lane to prevent other boats from leaving or entering the pier.

Mr Natthapol Rattanapant, chief of the marine park management office, said his office could not heed the protests’ demand because the dual price system was regulated by a ministerial regulation.

But he promised an answer to the protesters’ demand in 20 days.

Mr Natthapol also challenged the boat operators’ claim that the dual price system had caused a drop in tourists visiting Phi-Phi islands. He showed the statistics of visitors to the islands as follows: 212,299 foreign tourists in 2015 fiscal year ; 1,395,721 foreign tourists in 2016 fiscal year which ends in September 2016.

For the first five months of 2017 fiscal year, 568,195 foreign tourists visited the islands.

Entrance fees amounted to 83.6 million baht in 2015 fiscal year, 559 million baht in 2016 and 228 million baht for the first five months of 2017.

Mr Natthapol pointed out that boat operators felt the number of tourists using their service had reduced because the number of boats had increased.

There are currently about 1,800 tourism service boats in Krabi.