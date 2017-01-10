Krabi returns to normal and is now counting the cost of flood damage

The floods have receded in Krabi township and the Petkasem highway is now reopened to normal traffic after heavy flooding submerged the province and turned the highway into a klong, impassable to all vehicles in the last several days.

Krabi mayor Kirasak Phukaoluan said Monday that flooding was gone, leaving behind a trail of rubbles from damaged houses and properties. He admitted that the extent of damages from the flooding this year was far worse than the destruction trigged by landslides six years ago.

Kirasak attributed the heavy damages to the fact that the flash flood came so fast that most residents were caught off-guard and unable to move their belongings to higher ground or safer places.

Most of the damaged houses are located along Klong Krabi Yai and authorities concerned are surveying the area to determine the extent of the damages.

Meanwhile, rescue workers retrieved the bodies of two men who went missing a few days ago at the approach to Wat Krabi Noi in Muang district. The two men were believed to have drowned during the flooding and officials are trying to identify them.

In the meantime, a police officer who was plucked from a klong after he saved a boy from being carried away by strong current has been discharged from the provincial hospital following medical treatment.