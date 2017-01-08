Krabi bus crash injures 22

An interprovincial bus skidded off the road and fell into a ditch in Krabi province late last night injuring almost all its 20 passengers.

The bus was travelling on the Phetkasem highway from Phuket to Trang.

Ao Luek district police in Krabi said the accident happened on the Phetkasem highway at Tambon Ban Klang in Ao Luek district.

They and rescue team rushed to the scene after being alerted of the bus crash.

The bus was found overturned in a roadside ditch with passengers scrambling out.

All 22 passengers were hurt, one seriously. They were rushed to Krabi hospital.

According to initial investigation, the bus driver claimed the bus hit rocks scattered in the highway before it skidded.

He lost control and the bus fell into the ditch and flipped over.

Police initially detained him for reckless driving.