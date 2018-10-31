Koh Tarutao Islands become plastic-free

Satun – Tarutao Islands National Park has been declared as an area free of plastic and styrofoam containers for the current maritime tourism season.

Assistant Park Director Kittipong Sanui said during the launching ceremony of the Satun Andaman Tourism Season that the Department of Natural Park, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation has imposed a ban on the use and import of plastic and styrofoam containers since August to reduce the volume of waste.

He said the measure has obtained good cooperation from tourists and local businesses, and is being promoted in the media at information points, tourist attractions, and piers.

The national park office is also enhancing safety measures for visitors, by having officials undergo rescue and lifesaving workshops in order to keep them prepared for any unforeseen incident.

Tarutao National Park off Satun is home to 51 islands scattered across 1,490 square kilometers. Most of the land areas are covered by tropical and mangrove forests. The national park is famous for its canals and streams flowing into the sea.