Ko Phangan Colourmoon Festival to celebrate local way of life

Bangkok, 11 April, 2017 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is supporting the Ko Phangan Colourmoon Festival to showcase some of the Unique Local Thai Experiences to be discovered on the island and to celebrate Ko Phangan’s famous coconuts.

Under the theme, “Coconut is Life”, the Festival will take place from 23-27 April, 2017.

Ms. Aungkana Pumpaka, Advisor 9 of TAT said, “To international visitors, the lush island of Ko Phangan is famous for its fun-filled parties that take place under the light of a full moon. But to Thais and locals, it’s the sweet local coconuts that are mostly celebrated. This amazing fruit is used in many Thai dishes, sweet and savoury and the milk, oil and shell make beautiful products and ornaments. The Ko Phangan Colourmoon Festival will showcase this amazing local product and the way of life of the island people, giving visitors new insight into Ko Phangnan.”

The five-day festival is being organised by the public and private sector and will be held at the HMS Phangan Memorial Museum near the island’s Thong Sala Pier. The aims of the Ko Phangan Colourmoon Festival 2017 are to boost awareness of the rich way of life on the island and to encourage visitors to discover the historical sites, natural attractions and local experiences to be enjoyed.

Under the “Coconut is Life” theme, there will be several events taking place over the five days including a Coco Colourmoon Music Festival with well-known Luk Thung singers, a coconut inspired fashion show, an international fishing competition, sports events, a bird singing competition and a Mr. and Mrs. International Coconut pageant. There will also be a range of food stalls giving visitors the chance to try local Ko Phangan dishes, many using the rich milk and meat found in the local coconuts.

The Ko Phangan Colourmoon Festival is being jointly organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Ko Phangan Hotels Association, Surat Thani Provincial Administration Organisation, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand, Bangkok Airways Public Co., Ltd., Lomprayah High Speed Ferries Co., Ltd and Thai Beverage Public Co., Ltd.

As well as raising awareness of the local way of life and produce, the event is aimed at promoting the island as a holiday destination for domestic tourists. Not many people know that it was a popular destination for King Rama V the Great who visited the island 14 times. As part of the event, there is an “Island of Kings” exhibition being held at the HMS Phangan Memorial Museum to celebrate the royal links with Ko Phangan.

“The Festival will show that this lovely island can offer so much to visitors all year round. There are Uniquely Local Thai Experiences, community events and a wealth of history to enjoy and you don’t need to wait for a full moon to come and explore,” said Ms. Aungkana.