Ko Kham Yai residents complain of illegal waste disposal on island

Chonburi – Residents of Ko Kham Yai in Chonburi province have reported sightings of foreign cargo ships dumping around 100 garbage bags into the sea, with concerns that the waste will pose a health hazard and negatively impact tourism.

The Municipality of Ko Sichang inspected the trash bags and found they consisted of household waste, oil contaminated materials, light bulbs, foam, and expired medicines.

The villagers revealed that the island has been used as a dumping site on several occasions, with the recent incident being the largest and most troublesome due to the expired drugs and light bulbs it contained.

Ko Sichang Mayor Damrong Petra confirmed that the bags were disposed of by foreign cargo ships and that officials will pursue legal measures to prosecute those responsible.