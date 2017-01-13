King Maha Vajiralongkorn expresses concern and care for flood-stricken people in South

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has written a message expressing his concern for the people affected by the devastating floodings in the South.

The hand-written Royal message was revealed today by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha after he and the Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda and senior government officials were granted an audience with the King last night to report on the flooding situation in the South.

Gen Prayut disclosed this morning that His Majesty the King has expressed concern for the people in the South affected by level 3 flooding.

He said the King then has written a message to the people.

The prime minister then showed the King’s written message to media representatives.

The Royal message reads, “With love and care, I encourage all to work together in rehabilitation and development to bring back happiness and national stability with strong-willed spirit and physical strength.

Gen Prayut said the King also encouraged the people to have patience in such situations and understand how to live under such environment, and be united for sake of peace and security.

The King has also advised that the government extends assistance to the affected people so as to enable them back to normal condition as soon as possible.

His Majesty instructed that long term plan should be worked out to resolve the flooding problem in the South on a sustainable basis, basing on the guidelines laud down previously by the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.