King of Bhutan orders special prayers for His Majesty’s recovery

THIMPHU – His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhuthan ordered special prayers for His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The King of Bhutan posted on his personal Facebook page that special prayers are being conducted in all the sacred temples throughout Bhutan for the well-being of His Majesty King Bhumibol of Thailand.

His Majesty King Bhumibol has been unwell and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The post also said the royal families and the people of Bhutan and Thailand share a close relationship of warm friendship and goodwill.