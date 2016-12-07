King appoints ten privy councilors

His Majesty King Maha Variralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on Tuesday issued a Royal Command announcing the appointment of ten privy councilors.

Then ten members of the Privy Council are General Surayud Chulanont, Mr Kasem Wattanachai, Mr Palakorn Suwannarat, Mr Atthanitti Dittha-amnart, Mr Supachai Phu-ngarm, Mr Charnchai Likhitjitta, Air Chief Marshal Chalit Pukpasuk, General Dapong Rattanasuwan, General Thirachai Narkvanich and General Paiboon Kumchaya.

Earlier, General Prem Tinsulanonda was reappointed president of the Privy Council.

Among the ten privy councilors appointed on Tuesday, there are three new faces namely General Dapong, currently education minister, General Thirachai, former army commander-in-chief, and General Paiboon, currently justice minister.

The appointment of General Dapong and General Paiboon to serve in the Privy Council means both of them will have to quit the cabinet.

Previous Privy Council consisted of 16 members. Those whose terms ended are Tanin Kraivixien, Chavana Nasylvanta, Gen Phichitr Kullavanich, ACM Kamchon Sindhavananda, Ampon Senanarong, M.R. Thepkamol Devakula, Rear Admiral M.L. Usani Pramoj and Admiral Chumpol Patchusanont.