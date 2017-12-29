Khon Kaen Zoo dresses up orangutan coping with cold weather

Khon Kaen – Authorities at Khon Kaen Zoo have dressed their celebrity orangutan in special clothing, to allow him to continue to meet with visitors in spite of the cold weather.

The 7-year old orangutan “Jacky” has donned winter clothing so that children and other visitors can continue to see the star attraction. Authorities have acknowledged that orangutans do not enjoy cold weather and have fashioned winter garb for their resident celebrity using towels and sacks. Jacky is the star of performances that take place several times a day at the zoo.

More lights and hay have been provided to all of the zoo’s animals as they contend with the cool temperatures just like other residents of the city.