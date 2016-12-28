Khao Kiew Open Zoo receives rare black jaguar ahead of New Year’s

CHONBURI – Khao Kiew Open Zoo is inviting members of the public to view its newest addition for the New Year’s holiday, a black jaguar from the United Arab Emirates.

Khao Kiew Open Zoo of Chonburi province has held a press tour headed by its Deputy Director Attaporn Sriheran to introduce its new black jaguar. The jaguar is unique due to it deriving its color from a genetic mutation.

The animal is on loan from Al Mayya Sanctuary of the United Arab Emirates. It is 10 years old and is in good health, providing a prime opportunity for Thai visitors to see a rare big cat in its prime.

The black jaguar, scientifically named Panthera Onca, is indigenous to South America and is usually only found in thick jungle areas, making it particularly hard to see in the wild.

Visitors who want to see the jaguar while it is in Thailand can contact Khao Kiew Zoo by calling 038 – 318 – 444 or visiting www.kkopenzoo.com.