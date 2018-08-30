Khao Khiao Zoo says no elephants harmed during swimming show

Chonburi, 29th August 2018 – Khao Khiao Zoo has denied that one of its elephants was mistreated by a mahout, following a foreign news report claiming a bull hook was used to force the animal to swim.

Khao Khiao Zoo Director Attaporn Srihayrun denied the report saying no elephants are harmed during their daily 10-minute swim, adding the animals enjoy being in the pool with their trainers.

Swimming is part of the elephants’ daily exercise in addition to a morning walk. Zoo-goers are able to observe their activities up close. Visitors can see them swim twice a day at 10.15 a.m. and 2.15 p.m. at the zoo.