Khao Kheow Open Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo

CHON BURI – Khao Kheow Open Zoo has unveiled a new member of its pygmy hippopotamus pod while inviting the public to join in its naming contest.

Mr Attapon Srihayrun, Acting Director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, revealed that the zoo welcomed its new pygmy hippo calf on June 2. The calf is a female born to a 40-year-old father, Rabbo, and a 17-year-old mother named Jona, who had previously given birth to four other calves.

The new baby hippo is in good health and is currently under the care of zoo staff and veterinarians. Visitors can now catch a glimpse of her at the zoo’s pygmy hippo exhibit, which currently houses six members.

The zoo has also launched a naming contest for the new calf, in which public members can each vote for one of the four names shortlisted by officials, consisting of Lamyai, Pad Thai, Phalo and Thurian. A 5,000-baht prize will be granted to the winner, who will be randomly selected from those voting for the winning name. Twenty other lucky voters will receive hippopotamus dolls as a gift.

Votes can be cast from now until July 21 this year in front of the pygmy hippo exhibit or on Khao Kheow Open Zoo’s Facebook page. Names of winners will be announced on Facebook on July 28. More information on the naming contest can be obtained at telephone number 038-318-444.