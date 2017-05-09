Kasikorn Bank says external influences may affect Thai baht this week

BANGKOK – Kasikorn Research Center (KRC) forecast that the Thai currency and the stock market will be susceptible mostly to external factors this week.

The KRC forecast the Thai baht is likely to fluctuate between 34.45 and 34.75 baht per US dollar this week while domestic investment trend will be influenced by the U.S. nonfarm payroll data and the results of the second round of the French presidential election.

Other important factors include the U.S. Consumer Price Index, the Producer Price Index, and the Consumer Confidence Index to name a few.

Meanwhile, the support levels in the Thai stock market this week will be between 1,555 and 1,535 points while the resistance levels will fluctuate between 1,575 and 1,585 points. However, the fluctuations are also subject to the political situation in Europe and US economic data.