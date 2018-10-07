Karaoke bar returns 60 thousand baht

Chiang Mai – A karaoke bar owner in Chiang Mai has agreed to return another 60 thousand baht to a Korean tourist who recently used the service and was charged at an excessively high rate.

This past week, the Korean tourist who visited “Together Karaoke” on Chang Klan Road in the heart of Chiang Mai City, was charged for food, drinks and service as much as 5.5 million won or more than 160 thousand baht.

After being heavily pressured, Chaiwat Songchaiwan, aged 35, the bar owner, agreed to return another 60 thousand baht to the tourist in addition to the 60 thousand baht already returned. The 120 thousand baht total should satisfy the tourist.

The settlement, which took place in front of the investigating officer at the Muang Chiang Mai Police Station, brought a satisfactory end to the case. Meanwhile, an investigating officer has filed charges against Chaiwat for operating a bar without permission and selling alcohol outside legal hours.