Kanchanaburi opens 2nd public forum on Death Railway World Heritage listing

Kanchanaburi – The Governor of Kanchanaburi, Narong Rakroi, on Sunday presided over the opening session of another public forum held to gather people’s input on the submission of the Death Railway into UNESCO’s World Heritage tentative list. Sirikitiya Jensen, the daughter of Princess Ubolratana, also attended this crucial forum.

The forum was held to take into consideration the opinion from people who would be involved and affected from the enlistment of the Death Railway into UNESCO’s list.

The forum featured a lecture by ICOMOS Thailand’s President Bowornvej Rungrujee on the historical aspects of the railway, the legacy of the World War II, the significance of world heritage status and its effect, and conservation practices to preserve the values of the site.

The forum was attended by 450 people in four districts along the railway line.