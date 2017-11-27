Kanchanaburi to hold food & travel festival in December

Kanchanaburi – Various agencies of Kanchanaburi province held a press conference over the weekend to announce an upcoming food festival.

Chiefs and representatives of different agencies gathered at Kanchanaburi’s old city gate to publicize the fifth Food & Travel Festival. The event will take place from 8th to 10th December at the plaza near the 6th Cycle Hall in the capital district.

The festival will treat visitors to a variety of dishes offered by food outlets awarded Clean Food Good Taste and Q certifications by the Ministry of Public Health, and the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards.

The event is aimed at encouraging food industry operators to keep improving the quality of their products and services and promoting tourism of Kanchanaburi.