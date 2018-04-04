Justice Ministry holds conference torture and forced disappearance

Bangkok – In accordance with the government’s goal to enhance Thailand’s human rights guarantees, the Ministry of Justice has held a practical conference on dealing with reports of torture and forced disappearance.

Director-General of the Rights and Liberties Protection Department (RLPD) Pitikan Sittidech, reported that on March 10, 2017, the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) approved Thailand joining in the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhumane or Degrading Treatment or Punishment to show its determination to guarantee the rights and liberties of all humans.

Draft legislation on preventing and suppressing torture and forced disappearance is currently being analyzed and put to public opinion in accordance with Article 77 of the constitution. The Ministry of Justice plans to put the draft to the Cabinet this month.

The practical conference was to decide on principles for fielding complaints of torture and forced disappearance based on the convention. It sought understanding of the process by all involved, in receiving and dealing with such complaints.