JJ Green Market torn down

Bangkok – The Department of Public Works has begun tearing down shop structures at JJ Green Market, a famous night market in Bangkok, after the lease contract on the land expired.

Public works officials and those from related agencies visited the market Friday to clear the area, before returning it to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s Park Foundation. Different types of machines such as boom lifts and diggers were used to remove the structures inside JJ Green Market.

The Director of the Construction and Maintenance Office of the Department of Public Works, Thawatchai Somboon, said that vendors who still need to return to the market to collect their belongings are allowed to enter the area to do so. However, they are required to register at the entrance of the market before they can return to their shops.

More than 1,500 vendors have registered with the Department of Public Works since September 13th when the market was officially closed.